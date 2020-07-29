Mumbai Real Estate: Island city sees drop in sales, sold 204 units in Q1 of 2020-21, says report

The pandemic has hit the real estate sector hard, the Island city, which comprises of South Mumbai and Central Mumbai, saw the least number of sales in the first quarter of 2020-21.

According to a report by squarefeatindia.com, Island city saw a sale of only 204 units in the first quarter of 2020-21. While the MMR saw a total of 6,396 units being sold in Q1 of 2020-21. Liases Foras, a real estate research firm, in its study report, said that Island City in Q1 of 2019-20 sold 563 units. This figure went up in Q4 of 2019-20 to 642 units.

But, in Q1 of 2020-21 the Island city saw a sale of only 204 units a drastic fall of 68% compared to the previous quarter. As per the report, Western Suburb saw a sale of 869 units in Q1 of 2020-21. While, Central Suburb sold only 538 units in the Q1 of 2020-21.