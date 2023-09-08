 Rajasthan Sees Surge In Dengue & Malaria Cases As Monsoon Weakens
Rajasthan Sees Surge In Dengue & Malaria Cases As Monsoon Weakens

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Sees Surge In Dengue & Malaria Cases As Monsoon Weakens | Representative pic

Jaipur: With the weakening of monsoon rains in Rajasthan, cases of seasonal diseases like Dengue and Malaria are on the rise. On average, more than 100 cases of Dengue are being reported in the state, with two patients having died in the last two days.

In response to the situation, the Health Department has dispatched special teams to districts affected by Dengue and issued instructions to take immediate action.

3,300 cases reported

According to the health department's report, more than 3,300 cases have been reported in the state, resulting in six patient deaths.

The district with the highest number of Dengue cases is Jaipur, with 675 reported cases, while Kota has seen a significant increase, rising from just 46 cases on August 4 to over 435 cases.

Additionally, there are nine districts where the number of Dengue cases exceeds 100.

In addition to Dengue, the state has reported 1,243 cases of Malaria, with the highest number, 766 cases, in Barmer.

Recognising the surge in seasonal diseases, Additional Chief Secretary Shubhra Singh recently conducted a review of the situation. Special teams were dispatched to high-risk districts, including Barmer, Kota, Pali, Sriganganagar, and Hanumangarh. District Collectors were instructed to carry out fogging operations in mosquito-infested areas in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council, and Municipality in their respective regions.

