 Monsoon Ailments: Gastro, Malaria, & Dengue Cases Rise In Mumbai
Monsoon Ailments: Gastro, Malaria, & Dengue Cases Rise In Mumbai

Citizens have been appealed to be watchful of mosquito breeding grounds

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 12:03 AM IST
Mumbai News: Gastro, Malaria, and Dengue Cases Rise In City | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: In the last three days of September, 74 cases of gastroenteritis, 57 cases of malaria, 32 dengue and leptospirosis 14 have been reported across Mumbai.

However, the other monsoon illnesses have not seen any rise.

Steep rise in vector-borne diseases

“There was a slight rise in the cases of malaria, dengue and chikungunya in August as compared to July due to intermittent rainfall, providing favourable breeding conditions for aedes mosquitoes, which are responsible for the transmission of dengue and chikungunya. The citizens are appealed to be watchful of aedes mosquitoes breeding in their own household/ premises/ societies/ workplace,” said a senior health official.

Aedes aegypti mosquito

Aedes aegypti is the principal vector for transmission of diseases and for its control, the civic health department is taking several measures.

“At least 200 surrounding houses where dengue cases were reported are being sanitised and intensive indoor thermal fumigation is being carried out in localities,” the official said.

Meanwhile, 11,174 notices were issued to the citizens till July for failing to keep their premises clean and not following the guidelines. Court cases have been launched in Metropolitan Magistrates Courts against 554 entities who have failed to carry out the notices requisitions and a fine of ₹10,16,500 have been recovered till July end.

