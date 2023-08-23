Mumbai News: City Sees 50% Rise In Gastro, Dengue & Malaria Cases In Last 7 Days

City Sees 50% Rise In Gastro, Dengue & Malaria Cases In Last 7 Days | Representative pic

Mumbai: The monsoon-related ailments continue to soar in Mumbai as there has been over 50% rise in the number of gastroenteritis, dengue, malaria and leptospirosis cases recorded across the city in the last seven days, according to data provided by the public health department of the BMC.

As per the data, there were 429 gastroenteritis cases until August 13 which has now increased to 660 till August 20. Malaria has increased to 704 from 462 during the same period. Dengue surged to 495, followed by leptospirosis at 217. However, hepatitis cases have witnessed three times surge in the same period.

Read Also Mumbai City Has 37% Of All Malaria Cases In State

BMC cautions citzens

Dr Daksha Shah, the BMC’s executive health officer said that most of the cases were mild and were managed at outpatient clinics. Leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that usually witnesses a surge during this period. “If an individual has waded through stagnant rainwater, they should take preventive treatment as recommended by a physician within 72 hours,” she said.

Meanwhile, a senior health official said that it is so early to say about the number of cases this year as cases are not alarming. However, people below 30 years are particularly prone to suffer hepatitis, as studies have shown that the first attack of the food-borne virus such as Hepatitis A and E occurs in early childhood years in endemic regions.

List of vector-borne Illnesses

Until Aug 13. Until August 22

Malaria 462. 704

Dengue. 317. 495

Lepto. 151. 217

Gastro. 429 660

Hepatitis. 15. 48

Swine flu. 90. 100

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)