Rain forces HC to adjourn all virtual hearings

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has adjourned its virtual hearings on Tuesday due to the heavy rains that lashed the city overnight. Almost five benches of the HC have adjourned their hearings till Wednesday.

Notably, the heavy rains in the city had affected the public transport system including the local trains.

The benches including that headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta adjourned their matters till Wednesday as most of their staff members couldn't reach the court building in South Mumbai.

The bench led by Chief Justice Datta was to hear a number of public interest litigations (PILs) including one filed by an activist Sameet Thakkar seeking directives to the authorities to transfer the probe in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a special investigation team (SIT).

The activist has raised doubts over the manner in which the Mumbai Police is handling the probe.

Another bench led by Justice Ramesh Dhanuka was to hear the bail applications filed by advocate and human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj, arrested in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case. The same bench was also to hear a plea filed by Bharadwaj's co-accused Vernon Gonsalves.