Railways To Run 4 AC Superfast Trains Btw Pune & Muzaffarpur For Chhath Puja Rush; Check Details | File

Railways will operate 4 AC weekly Superfast special trains to accommodate the additional rush of Chhath Puja passengers.

The details are as follows

Train No. 05290 Pune-Muzaffarpur AC Superfast Special Weekly will depart from Pune every Monday at 10:00 hrs on 27.11.2023 and 04.12.2023, reaching Muzaffarpur at 17:30 hrs the next day.

Train No. 05289 Muzaffarpur-Pune AC Superfast Special (Weekly) will depart from Muzaffarpur every Saturday at 21:00 hrs on 25.11.2023 and 02.12.2023, arriving in Pune at 06:00 hrs on the third day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmadnagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadyay Jn., Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, and Hajipur.

Composition: 17 LHB coaches - One First AC, Two AC 2 Tier, 11 AC 3 Tier, One AC Pantry Car & 2 Generator Cars.

Reservation

Booking for 05290 Pune-Muzaffarpur Superfast AC weekly Special train on special charges will commence from 25.11.2023 at all PRS centers and on the website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings and halts of this special train, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.