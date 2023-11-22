Central Railway Extends Periodicity of Special Trains To Manage Passenger Rush; Check Details

Central Railway Extends Periodicity of Special Trains to Manage Passenger Rush | File

Central Railway has announced the extension of periodicity for several special trains to accommodate the additional rush of passengers:

Train No. 02139 CSMT-Nagpur bi-weekly special, initially notified up to November 20, 2023, is now extended to run up to December 28, 2023 (11 trips).

Train No. 02140 Nagpur-CSMT bi-weekly special, initially notified up to November 21, 2023, is now extended to run up to December 30, 2023 (11 trips).

Additional Halts: Chalisgaon and Jalgaon.

Train No. 02144 Nagpur-Pune weekly special, initially notified up to November 16, 2023, is now extended to run up to December 28, 2023 (6 trips).

Train No. 02143 Pune-Nagpur weekly special, initially notified up to November 17, 2023, is now extended to run up to December 29, 2023 (6 trips).

Train No. 01127 LTT-Balharshah weekly special, initially notified up to November 28, 2023, is now extended to run up to December 26, 2023 (4 trips).

Train No. 01128 Balharshah-LTT weekly special, initially notified up to November 29, 2023, is now extended to run up to December 27, 2023 (4 trips).

Train No. 01439 Pune-Amravati bi-weekly special, initially notified up to December 1, 2023, is now extended to run up to December 31, 2023 (9 trips).

Train No. 01440 Amravati-Pune bi-weekly special, initially notified up to December 2, 2023, is now extended to run up to January 1, 2024 (9 trips).

There are no changes in timings, composition, and halts for the mentioned trains.

Bookings for all extended trips of special train numbers 02139/02140 will open on special charges immediately, and for special train numbers 02144/02143, 01127/01128, and 01439/01440, bookings will open on special charges on November 23, 2023, at all computerized reservation centers and on the website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App. Passengers are encouraged to avail themselves of these special train services.