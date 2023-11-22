Central Railway Boosts Speeds On Key Wardha-Badnera Section, 30 Trains Now Operate At 130 Kmph

Central Railway | File

Central Railway has successfully increased the speed of 30 trains (15 pairs) to 130 kilometres per hour on the vital Wardha-Badnera section, spanning 95.44 kilometres. The move comes as a result of comprehensive infrastructure upgrades, including multi-tracking, overhead equipment regulation, signalling works, and various technical enhancements.

The selected trains, starting Wednesday, encompass prominent routes such as LTT-Hatia, LTT-Vishakhapatnam, LTT-Puri, and others, promising passengers faster and more efficient journey.

Initiative will improve punctuality

“Central Railway’s commitment to ensuring safety and punctuality is evident in the meticulous attention given to all safety aspects and technical inspections by officials. The initiative is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve the overall punctuality of these trains,” said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

“Central Railway has been consistently working on increasing train speeds, covering a total distance of 1206.73km at speeds up to 130kmph. This includes sections such as Igatpuri-Nashik-Bhusaval-Akola-Badnera, Pune-Daund, and Itarsi-Nagpur-Wardha-Ballarshah,” he said.

Plans to improve speeds on Daund-Solapur-Kalaburagi-Wadi section

Central Railway is also making efforts to enhance speeds on the Daund-Solapur-Kalaburagi-Wadi section, covering 337.44 km. Anticipated outcomes suggest trains will soon operate at speeds up to 130 kmph on this route.

In a recent development, Central Railway elevated the speed of 12 pairs of trains in the Igatpuri-Bhusawal section from 110-120 kmph to a consistent 130 kmph.

List of trains

1. LTT-Hatia-LTT Bi-Weekly Super Fast Express

2. LTT-Vishakhapatnam-LTT Weekly Super Fast Express

3. LTT-Puri-LTT Weekly Super Fast ast Express

4. LTT-Bhubaneswar-LTT Bi-Weekly Super Fast Express

5. CSMT-Howrah-CSMT Gitanjali Express

6. CSMT-Howrah-CSMT Weekly Super Fast Express

7. Pune-Santragachi-Pune Weekly Humsafar Express

8. LTT-Kamakhya-LTT Karmabhoomi Weekly Express

9. CSMT- Howrah -CSMT Duronto Express

10. Gondia-CSMT-Gondia Vidarbha Express

11. Nagpur-CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express

12. LTT-Shalimar-LTT Jnaneshwari Express

13. LTT-Puri-LTT Weekly Express

14. CSMT-Howrah-CSMT Express

15. LTT- Shalimar-LTT Express