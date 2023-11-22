Central Railway Boosts Speeds On Key Wardha-Badnera Section, 30 Trains Now Operate At 130 Kmph

Central Railway has successfully increased the speed of 30 trains (15 pairs) to 130 kilometres per hour on the vital Wardha-Badnera section, spanning 95.44 kilometres. The move comes as a result of comprehensive infrastructure upgrades, including multi-tracking, overhead equipment regulation, signalling works, and various technical enhancements.
The selected trains, starting Wednesday, encompass prominent routes such as LTT-Hatia, LTT-Vishakhapatnam, LTT-Puri, and others, promising passengers faster and more efficient journey.
Initiative will improve punctuality
“Central Railway’s commitment to ensuring safety and punctuality is evident in the meticulous attention given to all safety aspects and technical inspections by officials. The initiative is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve the overall punctuality of these trains,” said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.
“Central Railway has been consistently working on increasing train speeds, covering a total distance of 1206.73km at speeds up to 130kmph. This includes sections such as Igatpuri-Nashik-Bhusaval-Akola-Badnera, Pune-Daund, and Itarsi-Nagpur-Wardha-Ballarshah,” he said.
Plans to improve speeds on Daund-Solapur-Kalaburagi-Wadi section
Central Railway is also making efforts to enhance speeds on the Daund-Solapur-Kalaburagi-Wadi section, covering 337.44 km. Anticipated outcomes suggest trains will soon operate at speeds up to 130 kmph on this route.
In a recent development, Central Railway elevated the speed of 12 pairs of trains in the Igatpuri-Bhusawal section from 110-120 kmph to a consistent 130 kmph.
List of trains
1. LTT-Hatia-LTT Bi-Weekly Super Fast Express
2. LTT-Vishakhapatnam-LTT Weekly Super Fast Express
3. LTT-Puri-LTT Weekly Super Fast ast Express
4. LTT-Bhubaneswar-LTT Bi-Weekly Super Fast Express
5. CSMT-Howrah-CSMT Gitanjali Express
6. CSMT-Howrah-CSMT Weekly Super Fast Express
7. Pune-Santragachi-Pune Weekly Humsafar Express
8. LTT-Kamakhya-LTT Karmabhoomi Weekly Express
9. CSMT- Howrah -CSMT Duronto Express
10. Gondia-CSMT-Gondia Vidarbha Express
11. Nagpur-CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express
12. LTT-Shalimar-LTT Jnaneshwari Express
13. LTT-Puri-LTT Weekly Express
14. CSMT-Howrah-CSMT Express
15. LTT- Shalimar-LTT Express