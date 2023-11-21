Mumbai: Central Railway Unveils Plan For Pre-Fabricated Cine Domes At 4 Stations To Boost Non-Fare Revenue

Central Railway | File

In a strategic move aimed at diversifying revenue streams, Central Railway (CR) has unveiled an ambitious plan for the establishment and operation of pre-fabricated Cine Domes at its four stations including Dombivli, Khopoli, Juchandra, and Igatpuri. This groundbreaking initiative falls under the Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) Earning model and is set to span an impressive 10-year period.

The Cine Dome tender, scheduled to open on November 23, marks a pivotal moment in the CR's commitment to redefining railway stations as multifaceted hubs. "Beyond traditional fare revenue, the forward-thinking approach aims to provide entertainment options for commuters while generating sustainable income for the railway infrastructure" said an official of CR.

"These innovative Cine Domes are poised to offer a distinctive and engaging experience, not only contributing to revenue growth but also enhancing the overall passenger journey. The project underscores Central Railway's proactive efforts to modernize railway infrastructure, aligning it with evolving consumer expectations" he said.

According to CR, under the Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) Earning model, the proposed Cine Domes will function as full-fledged cinemas, showcasing a range of content, including latest movie releases, documentaries, and more. Importantly, the absence of permanent structures ensures flexibility, with the licensee bearing the responsibility for setting up, operation, maintenance, and management of the Pre-Fabricated Cine Domes.

"The licensee will submit a detailed layout plan/design for approval within 30 days of the Letter of Award (LOA), with the railway retaining the right to advise changes as necessary. Crowd management remains the sole responsibility of the licensee, emphasizing a seamless and secure experience for visitors" said an official.

The total area allocated for each location is approximately 5000 sq.ft at each stations with reserve prices per annum Rs. 47,85,400/- for Dombivli, Rs. 35,82,000 Juchandra, Rs. 17,10,400/ for Igatpuri and Rs. 23,31,100 for Khopoli.

"Central Railway's pursuit of economic sustainability through such ventures highlights a progressive approach to railway development, setting the stage for transformative changes in the passenger experience and revenue landscape," said Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of the CR.