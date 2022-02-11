Railways Ministry to undertake survey, prepare DPR for High-Speed Rail Corridors

The Ministry of Railways has decided to undertake Survey and prepare the Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for the seven more High-Speed Rail Corridors including Mumbai- Nagpur and Mumbai- Hyderabad.

Apart from Delhi- Varanasi, Delhi- Amritsar, Delhi- Ahmedabad, Chennai- Bangalore- Mysore and Varanasi– Howrah are also included in this list.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Presently, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail is the only sanctioned High-Speed Rail project in the country being executed with the technical and financial assistance of the government of Japan.

The work of Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridors is in full swing. All Statutory Clearances relating to wildlife, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and Forest clearance have been obtained. Apart from that, out of the total land requirement of approx. 1396 ha., about 1193 ha. of land has been acquired.

The entire Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train project has been divided into 27 contract packages. At present, 12 packages have been awarded, three are under evaluation while the tenders have been invited for four packages.

Out of a total 352 KM length in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli (DNH), civil works in 342 KM length have started.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:04 PM IST