Railway Police Foil Pickpocket's Attempt: Notorious Criminal Apprehended with Stolen Mobile Phone

The Crime Prevention Team of the Railway Police Force (RPF) Central Railways (CR), in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP), apprehended a notorious pickpocket at Thane railway station during routine patrol duty on July 25.

Upon searching accused Vishal Dinesh Palav's belongings, the officers discovered a Vivo mobile phone, valued at Rs 24,000, in his pant pocket. The phone was later confirmed to belong to a commuter named Deepak Prakash Nikumbh, a 32-year-old resident of Dombivli East, who had reported it stolen while boarding a local train.

Complaint registered with Thane government police

"During routine patrolling, the vigilant team observed suspicious activities on Platform No. 02 of Thane railway station on July 25 at around 8.15 pm and nabbed a suspect later identified as Vishal Dinesh Palav, a 25-year-old resident of Mumbra, Thane," said Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, the chief public relations officer of CR.

A complaint was registered with the Thane government police, and the suspect was charged under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The stolen phone was subsequently returned to its rightful owner.

The authorities have urged all passengers to remain cautious and vigilant while boarding and de-boarding trains. "Commuters are advised to take necessary precautions to safeguard their belongings and report any suspicious activities to the authorities immediately," Dr. Manaspure said.

