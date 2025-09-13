Raigad: Roha-Ashtami Launches Disaster Management And Relief Center To Boost Emergency Preparedness |

Taking a major step towards strengthening disaster preparedness, the Roha-Ashtami Municipal Council, in collaboration with the Sahyadri Wildlife Protection Social Organization (SVRSS), Raigad, has set up a Disaster Management and Relief Center. The joint initiative aims to provide timely response, coordinated rescue efforts, and community training to tackle emergencies effectively.

Comprehensive Rescue Functions

The center will oversee multiple functions, including a Fire Control Team for immediate response to fire incidents, a Flood Control Team for rescue operations and safe evacuation during floods, Wildlife Rescue Operations for stranded or injured animals, Emergency Medical Services for first aid and urgent healthcare, and Disaster Management Training for citizens, schools, and local organizations.

Disaster Management Cell

In addition, a dedicated Disaster Management Cell has been created to coordinate with the local administration, police, fire services, health, and electricity departments. Key officials such as the Tehsildar, Chief Officer of the Municipal Council, Police Inspector, Fire Officer, Medical Officer, and Engineers have been assigned specific responsibilities, with helpline numbers made available for citizens.

Public Safety Guidelines

Authorities have cautioned residents against crossing the Kundalika River bridge during overflowing conditions, either on foot or by vehicle. Families living in flood-prone areas have been urged to relocate to safer locations in time.

Building Awareness and Preparedness

Municipal officials said the initiative is designed not only to ensure rapid disaster response but also to enhance public awareness and preparedness, thereby safeguarding lives and minimizing damage in Roha-Ashtami and surrounding regions.

