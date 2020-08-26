Raigad Building Collapse Latest Update: Death toll rises to 15; rescue operation still on

Even as teams of NDRF, SDRF, Raigad Police and Mahad fire brigade dug into the rubble to detect and dig out the trapped victims, early on Tuesday morning, the rescuers noticed the movement of a tiny leg between two broken pillars with tonnes of debris dangerously strewn all around, and one NDRF man rushed to pull him out.

Just then, Mohammed responded with a cry, indicating he was alive and apparently well, which was heartening for the rescue teams, said a Raigad Police official at the site.

The teams immediately swung into action and using metal cutters, they managed to slice through the pillars, carefully shifting the debris around using JCBs and finally reached the terrified, crying boy lying beneath.