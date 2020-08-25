Miracle rescue: 4-year-old pulled out after 19 hours under rubble at collapsed Raigad house

A four-year-old boy was on Tuesday pulled out from the rubble of a five-storeyed building that collapsed in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said.

The joy was shortlived as the lifeless body of his 30 -year-old mother NaushinNadim Bangi was recovered from the same spot less than half an hour later.

The bodies of the boy's sisters Ayesha (7) and Rukaiya (2) were also recovered soon afterwards, an official said.