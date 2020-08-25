Raigad Building Collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences to victims’ families

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday expressed grief over the building collapse in a residential area of Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The news of the building collapse at Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra and loss of lives is distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the accident victims," tweeted the President of India's official handle. President Kovind wished a speedy recovery to the injured. "I wish speedy recovery of the injured. Local authorities and NDRF teams are coordinating rescue and relief efforts," he said.