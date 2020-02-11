PWD to take over redevelopment of MLA hostel

Mumbai: Since the Central government-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation(NBCC) has been unable to begin the redevelopment of the Manora MLA (member of legislative assembly) hostel in a timely manner, the state government has decided to step in.

According to a senior official from the Public Works Department(PWD), who requested anonymity, at a review meeting held on Monday among Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan it was found that the appointed agency had failed to undertake the project work. "The reason for handing over the Manora MLA hostel redevelopment project to the NBCC was the belief that the PWD would not be able to complete the project on time. There was a trust deficit and therefore, the state assembly committee gave the project to NBCC. However, till date, apart from demolishing the structure, no work has been undertaken, " the official said.

Surprisingly, the agency has not even prepared any plan or drawings. The official wondered how the demolition was undertaken without any plan. In July 2016, the state assembly committee signed a memorandum of understanding(MoU) with the NBCC for the redevelopment of Manora MLAs hostel, spread over 3.28 acres of land, at an estimated cost of Rs 600 crore.

Two 34-storey towers, with 376 apartments were planned initially, each of 1,090 sq ft. Besides this, a clinic and shop, three dining rooms, an air-conditioned yoga hall, gymkhana, library, mini-theatre, a conference hall (5,300sq.ft) and two canteens (4,000sq.ft each) were proposed.

The government had proposed to provide an FSI of 5.32. The total built-up area for redevelopment was 6.64 lakh square feet, thrice as much the original built-up area -- 1.07 lakh square feet.

Reportedly, due to the coastal regulation zone issue, the project was delayed. However, removing this hurdle, CM Thackeray has sought that the FSI be reduced to 1.33 to 5.32 and the tendering process be started. Due to the change in FSI the tower height is likely to be reduced to eight, from the earlier 34 floors proposed.