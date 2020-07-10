'Purchase essentials within next two days', suggests Ajit Pawar as Pune, Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad and other areas head towards complete lockdown

On Friday, officials announced a complete lockdown would soon be enforced in various parts of Maharashtra. Amid rising COVID-19 cases, several parts of the state had been under lockdown till July 10. Now, several areas have once again announced a complete lockdown.

This includes Pune where the lockdown will be in two phases. Complete lockdown is announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from July 13 to July 23, said Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Friday.

"22 villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented. Apart from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area, containment zones these villages will be added," Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector added.

There will also be a lockdown in the Thane district. The Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to extend the existing lockdown till July 19. This also includes the areas under the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation wherein the existing lockdown has been extended till July 19. All the rules will be the same as the previous lockdown order.