Coronavirus in Thane: KDMC extends Kalyan-Dombivli lockdown till July 19

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases within its limits, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to extent the existing lockdown till July 19.

Earlier, the KDMC has re-imposed the lockdown from July 2 to July 12.

All the rules will be the same as the previous lockdown order.

As per the previous order, all commercial establishments, except health-related establishments such as hospitals, medical stores, and dispensaries, will be shut.

Those selling essential supplies like milk, vegetables, fruits, groceries will be able to home-deliver products only between 9 am and 5 pm."

Buses, autorickshaws, and taxis, as well as private buses operating from KDMC areas, will not be allowed to ply during this period. The only exceptions will be for vehicles providing medical emergency services, or those providing essentials.