Dedicated COVID Centre to begin in Dombivli on Tuesday

A 30-bed ICU and 155 bed oxygens of Dedicated COVID Health Centre will to be begin operations at Sawlaram Krida Sankul, Dombivli on Tuesday, said MP Shreekant Shinde, Kalyan-Dombivli region on Monday.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is struggling to cope with an alarming rise in the number of Covid-19 patients.

The positive cases in Kalyan-Dombivli area has touched the 9,499-mark on Monday with an addition of 413 new Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours.

Health department officials of the Kalyan- Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said that so far, the total tally of positive cases has gone up to 9499, of which 4032 patients have been discharged, while the remaining 5,323 patients are taking treatment at different hospitals while 144 patients have died due to dreaded virus so far.

On Monday, 119 patients reported positive from Kalyan (West), 69 from Kalyan (East), 160 from Dombivli (East), 38 from Dombivli (West), 12 from Mohane, five patients from Manda-Titwala area and 10 fr Piswali area.

KDMC officials said that the new facility will become operational on Tuesday and will offer the best health facilities for those who have infected by virus. Moreover, 10 ventilators and 15 Bipap will also be set up after few days.

Dombivli Gymkhana, Tennis court, Patidar hall, Aasara school and Art gallery from Kalyan, will be built up for a 1000 bed of COVID care centre soon, said officials.