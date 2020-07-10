Coronavirus in Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation extends lockdown till July 19

With an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases being reported within the limits of Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to extend the existing lockdown till July 19.

All the rules will be same as per the previous lockdown order.

Earlier, the corporation decided to re-impose the lockdown for 10 days from July 2 to July 12.

Non-essential services will not operate during this period, and nor would movement of vehicles for proposes other than medical and essential travel be allowed, the order said.

Movement of all essential goods, as well as perishable items, will be allowed during this period, the order said.