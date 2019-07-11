Punters bleed by Rs 1000 crore, as bets recoil

Mumbai

By FPJ Bureau

The ‘satta’ market virtually bled as hot favourites India fell by the wayside in the World cup semi-finals on Wednesday. A ‘betting’ insider told the FPJ that with more than 90 percent of the bets riding on India.

