Punjab: SAD Demands CBI Probe Into Nov 23 Police Firing Incident In Sultanpur Lodhi

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday urged governor Banwarilal Purohit to recommend a CBI probe into, what it alleged, “the sacrilegious armed attack’’ on Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi, district Kapurthala, on November 23.

It may be recalled that a Punjab police constable was killed and five others were hurt in the firing that took place between Nihang Sikhs and the police team deployed outside the said gurdwara; The police deployment outside the gurdwara was in the wake of an ongoing dispute between two groups of Nihangs over the control of that gurdwara – Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib, located opposite historical Gurdwara Ber Sahib.

Briefing newspersons after meeting with the governor, SAD president Sukhbir Badal, who led the Dal delegation which submitted a memorandum to the governor in the context, alleged that it was an armed attack on the peaceful "sangat" (congregation) at 4 am when it was reciting "gurbani".

Badal slams Mann

Badal alleged that the chief minister Bhagwant Mann had ordered the Kapurthala police to remove one faction of Nihang Singhs from Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib to facilitate a takeover to favour his close friend and head of a rival faction of Nihang Singhs. Alleging that the police had entered the gurdwara premises in the early morning in full combat uniform with assault rifles and indulged in wanton firing, he held that evidence in this regard had been submitted to the governor.

He said in such circumstances only a CBI probe could lay bare the entire conspiracy and culminate in registration of a murder case as well as that for hurting religious sentiments against all responsible for this incident.

Badal further alleged that the entire act was aimed at helping a particular Nihang faction as the attack was perpetrated despite the fact that there was no breakdown in the law and order situation at Sultanpur Lodhi.