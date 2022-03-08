Pune's MIT seeks Centre's help to academically resettle students from Ukraine

“In the call of the national duty and with the spirit of helping thousands of our own students who were pursuing medicine in Ukraine, I volunteer to accommodate some of them at our two medical colleges situated at MIMER Talegaon and MIMSR Latur,” pledged MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions Managing Trustee & Executive President Rahul V Karad.

The Pune-based educational group further said that the initiative can become a reality only with the central government's intervention.

“If the Government of India grants special provisions and flexibility in the existing norms of admissions, including intake of medical colleges then many colleges will be happy to volunteer for this cause,” underscored Karad.

He apprised that “in the interest of thousands of Indian students” he presented the cause to the PM when the premier visited the MITWPU campus on Sunday.

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine has left scores of Indian students in lurch as they flee the war-hit country, putting a question mark on their academic future.

Considering the situation, PM Modi has urged the private institutions in the country to now step in in a huge way by investing in elaborate infrastructure to provide affordable but quality education to our children so that they don't have to go abroad for studies.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 08:46 AM IST