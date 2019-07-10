Pune youth, missing for 9 years, found to be Naxal boss in Chhattisgarh

<p><strong>Pune:</strong> A youth from Pune, who disappeared nine years ago, after coming to Mumbai to participate in a painting competition, has been living amongst Naxals, as their deputy commander in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh. This was discovered by Maharashtra Police after their counterparts in Chhattisgarh put out a list of Naxals, in which the missing man, Santosh Vasant Shelar, was named as a deputy commander of the Tanda area committee.</p><p>Santosh, alias Vishwa, was a resident of Kasewadi, Bhavani Peth in Pune. In November 2010, he went missing and his brother Sandeep had lodged a complaint with Khadak Police. </p><p>There was a painting competition organised in Mumbai by the Kabir Kala Manch, a group with which Santosh was in touch and he had participated in the event. However, after this, he went missing. In 2014, he was reportedly seen in the jungles of Gadchiroli, but police were unable to track him down. </p><p>Now, police say, Santosh is a deputy commander of Tanda area committee in Rajnandgaon. However, so far, Chhattisgarh Police have failed to give any information to Maharashtra Police on Santosh. "If we get to know any more details, we will share," said Uttam Chakre, superintendent of police, Khadak.The Shelars have complained to police against Kabir Kala Manch and demanded action against the group, which they claim, is responsible for his disappearance.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>