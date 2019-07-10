Mumbai

Pune youth, missing for 9 years, found to be Naxal boss in Chhattisgarh

By FPJ Bureau

A youth from Pune, who disappeared nine years ago, after coming to Mumbai to participate in a painting competition, has been living amongst Naxals, as their deputy commander in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh.

Representational image
