Pune: With 510 active COVID-19 infections, district tops the tally in Maharashtra | Unsplash

With the concerns over H3N2 cases in city, with 510 active COVID-19 infections, district tops the tally in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra has 1,763 active COVID-19 cases now.

The highest 510 active cases are in Pune district, followed by 453 cases in Mumbai district and 318 cases in Thane district.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 343 new coronavirus infections and three deaths, the health department said.

It took the state's COVID-19 caseload to 81,41,020 and death toll to 1,48,433.

On Thursday, Maharashtra had reported 198 new cases but zero fatalities.

With 5,790 new tests, the total of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state so far rose to 8,65,71,673.

As per the report, Pune administrative circle reported the highest 136 new cases followed by 133 cases in Mumbai circle, 27 cases in Nashik circle, 18 cases in Kolhapur circle, 13 cases in Aurangabad circle, six cases each in Nagpur and Latur circles, and four cases in Akola circle.

All three new deaths were reported in Mumbai circle.

Mumbai city recorded 86 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities, taking its tally of cases to 11,55,233.

The tally of COVID-19 patients who have recovered rose to 79,90,824, with 194 patients recovering since previous evening.