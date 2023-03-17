 H3N2 virus: Why is there an increase in flu cases?
As per the Union Health Ministry data, at least two deaths have been confirmed in Haryana and Karnataka, owing to the H3N2 subtype of influenza virus

Representative Image

Cases of influenza are on the rise. The Centre is continuously monitoring the situation while states are on alert, readying hospitals to treat patients. 

Why are the flu cases rising?

According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,038 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza were reported across the country till March 9.

Government officials and health experts have attributed the current increase in cases to a number of reasons:

1) Flu season

First, India sees the flu season between January and March and again post-monsoon between August and October. Thus, changing season creates the perfect environment for the virus to thrive and spread. 

2) Pandemic

Second, several reports also suggest that the pandemic has left a large number of people with lowered immunity. 

3) Changing virus’s structure

Three, the flu virus is known to change its structure which means more cases every other year.

4) Existing health conditions

Four, chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease even among the young add to the current woes. 

