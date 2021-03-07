Pune: Veteran Marathi actor Shrikant Moghe dead

Veteran Marathi stage and film actor Shrikant Moghe died at his residence in Pune on Saturday, family sources said.

He was 91.

He was suffering from age-related ailments, sources said.

Moghe was born on November 6, 1929, at Kirloskarwadi in the Sangli district.

He had acted in several hit Marathi plays and films such as "Sinhasan".



Several leaders including Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to the veteran actor on Twitter.

(With inputs from PTI)