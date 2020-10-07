Pune University to conduct online practice test for final year students

"The practice test will be conducted between 8th October, 2020 to 11th October, 2020 from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm and each student will be given at least five practice tests. Each test is based on general ability assessment questions with 60 questions and 50 marks per hour," Savitribai Phule Pune University said in a statement.

The students who will be appearing for these practice tests should use this website, https: lisapu.whechay.com/LOGIN-2/sppu.jsp, to gain access to the practice test. "All the information regarding this will be made available to the students on their Student Profile. Subject wise practice question sets will also be made available on the university's website separately before the examinations for the student& comprehension," the University said.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University had postponed exams of the final year students to October 12. The exams have been delayed due to numerous reasons such as a strike of non-teaching staff, exam dates clashing with other competitive exams, and delay in appointment of the agency which would be working on exam conducting programme. The students will attempt an online multiple-choice question (MCQ) format-based examination for the first time this year.