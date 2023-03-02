e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune: Teachers call off boycott to evaluate HSC papers, say 'demands met'

Pune: Teachers call off boycott to evaluate HSC papers, say 'demands met'

HSC examination is conducted by Maharashtra State board of secondary and higher Secondary examination and over 15 lakh students have appeared for the examination

Manasi Saraf JoshiUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra HSC Exam |

Pune: After a long meeting with education minister Deepak Kesarkar, Maharashtra State Federation of Junior College teachers association (MFUCTO) has called off its boycott to evaluate the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) question papers.

According to the board, their demands have been met and thus they took back the boycott.

Among the main demands, the old pension scheme and recruitment of the teachers were met with. The boycott began on February 21. HSC examination is conducted by Maharashtra State board of secondary and higher Secondary examination and over 15 lakh students have appeared for the examination.

Evaluation of papers is yet to start

The examination began from February 22 in the State. Till today no paper was evaluated. Board has directed to start evaluating the papers after the boycott was called off.

A committee has been set-up to look into the implementation of the old pension scheme, inducting the service promotions after 10-20-30 years of service, recruitment of the teachers to be carried out on priority basis, among others.

Kesarkar, chief secretary Ranjitsingh Deol, State Board chairman Sharad Gosavi, MFUCTO chairman Sanjay Shinde among others were present for the meeting.

Read Also
Mumbai: Class 10 student eager to take Board exams succumbs to bone cancer only 48 hours before
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Teachers call off boycott to evaluate HSC papers, say 'demands met'

Pune: Teachers call off boycott to evaluate HSC papers, say 'demands met'

Pune: Get your hands on environment & pocket-friendly UV-protected sunglasses this summer

Pune: Get your hands on environment & pocket-friendly UV-protected sunglasses this summer

Thane: TMC come up with 'No Horn' initiative to curb noise pollution

Thane: TMC come up with 'No Horn' initiative to curb noise pollution

Shiv Sena rift: Supreme Court hearing spills over to March 7

Shiv Sena rift: Supreme Court hearing spills over to March 7

Central Railway records 'best ever' freight loading between April and February

Central Railway records 'best ever' freight loading between April and February