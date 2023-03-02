Pune: Teachers call off boycott to evaluate HSC papers, say 'demands met'

Maharashtra HSC Exam |

Pune: After a long meeting with education minister Deepak Kesarkar, Maharashtra State Federation of Junior College teachers association (MFUCTO) has called off its boycott to evaluate the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) question papers.

According to the board, their demands have been met and thus they took back the boycott.

Among the main demands, the old pension scheme and recruitment of the teachers were met with. The boycott began on February 21. HSC examination is conducted by Maharashtra State board of secondary and higher Secondary examination and over 15 lakh students have appeared for the examination.

Evaluation of papers is yet to start

The examination began from February 22 in the State. Till today no paper was evaluated. Board has directed to start evaluating the papers after the boycott was called off.

A committee has been set-up to look into the implementation of the old pension scheme, inducting the service promotions after 10-20-30 years of service, recruitment of the teachers to be carried out on priority basis, among others.

Kesarkar, chief secretary Ranjitsingh Deol, State Board chairman Sharad Gosavi, MFUCTO chairman Sanjay Shinde among others were present for the meeting.