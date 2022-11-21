Pune: Supriya Sule lands in trouble over her 'saree' remark at an event in Pimpri-Chinchwad

NCP leader Supriya Sule | PTI

NCP leader Supriya Sule has stoked a new controversy as a clip from her speech at a journalists' conference held in pimpri-Chinchwad went viral.

In the shorter clip that has been widely circulated by many including BJP state women's wing chief Chitra Wagh, Sule can be heard raising questions as to why women journalists working in the Marathi media don't wear sarees to work.

Read Also Supriya Sule hits back at Kirtikar saying there is no news without criticising NCP

Sule can be heard questioning, "When you speak Marathi language, why don't you dress accordingly? During festivals like Diwali you dress up, talk of Aatmanirbhar Bharat; why don't you promote Aatmanirbhar Maharashtra then? Why do the women wear suits, shirts and trousers and not sarees?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP's Wagh slammed her saying that she[ Supriya] saying, "You created ruckus over 'bindi' commnt [by Sambhaji Bhide], will you leave this leader who commented on 'Saree' without creating a fuss; let's test you guys this time."

However, it was only a part of her speech. In another clip she is heard saying that neither politicians nor journalists are fashion icons for them to dress a certain way. Reportedly, she said that it was everyone's personal choice [to dress the way they want to].

'टिकली'वर टीका करणारे 'साडी'वर या नेत्यांना सोलणार का..?

चला तुमची परीक्षा एकदा होऊन जाऊ द्या !



बिंदी पर टिप्पणी करने बखैडा खडे करनेवाले "साड़ी" पर टिप्पणी करने वाले इस नेता को टिप्पणी किये बगैर बखैडा खडा किये बगैर ही छोड़ देंगे क्या..?



चलो आप लोगों की इस बार परिक्षा हो जाये pic.twitter.com/O55GM9xqWt — Chitra Kishor Wagh (@ChitraKWagh) November 20, 2022

Sule slammed Sambhaji Bhide's 'bindi' remark

Her comments came days after right wing leader Sambhaji Bhide made a controversial remark. Bhide had asked a journalist, trying to get a byte from him, to put a 'bindi' before she approached him.

Many slammed him, so did Sule. She had shared a Marathi poem on her social media and took a jibe at him. The poem by Heramb Kulkarni titled 'Me ani Tu [Me and You]' highlights the gender disparity.