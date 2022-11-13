Supriya Sule hits back at Kirtikar saying there is no news without criticising NCP

NCP leader Supriya Sule | PTI

NCP MP Ms Supriya Sule on Sunday hit back at Shiv Sena UBT Mr Gajanan Kirtikar, who left the party and joined Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, saying that without slamming NCP he will not be in the news.

‘’How can there be news without accusing the NCP? This is because NCP is in reckoning. Kirtikar is a very big and senior leader. He has been our guide for many years and has the right to speak. But after all, there is no news without criticizing the NCP," commented Ms Sule.

Ms Sule’s statement came a day after Mr Kirtikar on Saturday had targeted NCP saying that although the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was headed by Mr Uddhav Thackeray it was practically run by Pawars and NCP. Mr Kirtikar claimed that despite repeated calls to Mr Thackeray to break ties with NCP, the latter decided to continue the alliance which will be detrimental for the party’s prospects.

Meanwhile, Ms Sule targeted the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde on the loss of key five projects to other states reminding him that he was the minister for seven and half years in the BJP government and also in the MVA government. She pointed out that he could not disown his role as he was part of the two governments. She was speaking after the state lost the industrial cluster project to Madhya Pradesh and four other projects to Gujarat and other states.

‘’Projects going out of the state and it is the responsibility of the government of that time. Whoever is sitting in the government is responsible. I very frankly ask the Chief Minister that you have been in power for the last 7 years. When many Chief Ministers are gone, you come to power. You were a minister when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister. You became the minister when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister. So you are involved in these developments that have happened in 7 years", claimed Ms Sule while taking a potshot at Mr Shinde.