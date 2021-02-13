Pune suicide case: CM Uddhav Thackeray says probe will reveal the truth

The ruling Shiv Sena is on a backfoot after its estranged ally BJP has demanded the arrest of the party minister Sanjay Rathod in connection with the suicide committed by Tik Tok star Pooja Chavan. BJP has called for a thorough investigation into the case and Rathod’s removal.

BJP has demanded that the police should file an offence against Rathod for culpable homicide.

The matter surfaced after several purported audio clips concerning the incident went viral. Incidentally, Rathod, who is a four-time legislator of Shiv Sena and comes from the Banjara community. He has not been reachable. The party has directed its leaders not to make any comment.

However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is personally keeping an eye on the case on Saturday, broke his silence. ‘’A probe is underway into the case and the truth will emerge after the investigation is complete,’’ he said. He further added that the suicide case will be thoroughly investigated and necessary action will be taken against the concerned. Thackeray has reportedly sought a report from Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta.