Pune: Signature campaign held against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP | Twitter

The Congress Maharashtra state, cities and district units carried out a daylong 'satyagraha' across the state, and in Pune, a signature campaign in Rahul Gandhi's favour was launched and the protestors sported black badges and masks amid other forms of protests.

The agitation was spearheaded by Congress' city president Arvind Shinde at Arora Tower Camp. Divisional spokesperson Gopal Tiwari, Corporator Rafiq Shaikh and others were present during the protest.

Mahila Congress in the city protested with black badges and masks as a protest.

Similar protests were held at the headquarters of different districts.

At the state level, the agitation was spearheaded by Patole, Thorat, Khan, Jagtap, ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan, Vilas Muttemwar, Rajendra Mulak, Wajahat Mirza, and Madhu Chavan, who said that "today's Satyagraha is the beginning of a new revolution for freedom from dictatorship".

They also demanded a probe into how and whose ill-gotten wealth had gone into one industrialist's companies and why the Centre is scared of Gandhi's revelations on them.

Gandhi was convicted on Thursday by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case with the court sentencing the party leader to 2-year imprisonment. He was disqualified from the Lok Sabha the next day.