Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

Pune reports 4,136 new COVID-19 cases; active caseload at 41,173

FPJ Web Desk
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday (January 27) recorded 4,136 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 41,173. Besides, five deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 9,214. 7,410 patients recovered during the day, taking the tally to 5,74,297.

Meanwhile, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol has also tested positive for COVID-19 today.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
