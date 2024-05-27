Pune Porsche Car Crash: No Pressure On Police, Says Ajit Pawar

X

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar denied pressurising Pune police commissioner in the Pune car crash which resulted in the death of two young professionals.

Anjali Damania, a social activist, had claimed that Pawar had called the Pune police commissioner after the Porsche accident.

Pawar said he called the commissioner in the capacity of Guardian Minister of Pune and the DCM of Maharashtra. He further said that he had directed the commissioner not to spare anyone who was involved in this case.

“We have given directions to take strict action against culprits who are involved in the Pune Nagpur and Jalgaon rash driving cases,” Pawar said while addressing the press conference after the state convention of NCP on Monday at Garware Hall in South Mumbai.

Asked about Damania's claim, Pawar said, “As a people's representative, we receive calls regarding such accidents. I called the police commissioner and told him that the accused boy was from a wealthy family and there was a chance police might be pressured. I told him not to succumb to any political pressure,” Pawar said.

Earlier, Damania said on Twitter, “Four days back, I had tweeted and raised some questions. Two youths had lost their life in the Porsche rash driving case. All the police mechanism were shielding the rich minor accused. I deleted my tweet. But later, I read tweets of many senior reporters, many were saying Ajit Pawar had made a phone call to the Pune police commissioner. The same doubt was in my mind. Ajit Pawar was quiet on the Pune accident case for four days. Why such covering up was going on?”

About the opposition alleging political pressure in the Pune case, Pawar said that when someone is in opposition they allege political pressure behind every probe. “A 'responsible' MLA has accused the Pune police commissioner of accepting bribes from bar operators in the city. He should give proof. If proof is given the state will definitely probe into it,” he said.

Pawar also blamed the parents of the teenager saying they ignored his behaviour which resulted in the death of two young professionals.

“The minor's conduct in the Pune accident is highly irresponsible. It happened because the teenager's parents ignored his behaviour. The son is in an observation home and his father and grandfather have been arrested,” he said.