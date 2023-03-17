Pune: PMC intensifies action against unauthorised construction in city | Twitter/PMC

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its drive against illegal construction in the city. Anti-Encroachment Department and Building Construction Department have taken action against unauthorised buildings and encroachments in the Baner, Balewadi and Kharadi areas of Pune city on Friday.

In today's action against unauthorised buildings in Khradi, two JCBs, two breakers, two gas cutters and one jaw cutter were used for demolition. While in Balewadi and Baner, ten labourers, one JCB, and one gas cutter were used to complete the operation.

In Kharadi, about 11,300 square feet of RCC area was cleared while in Baner and Balewadi 14,000 square feet area was cleared. Pun

Yesterday's operation in Undri

Yesterday, PMC demolished two unauthorised buildings in Undri with the help of jaw cutters. The PMC has intensified its action against illegal construction in the city and in February during an anti-encroachment drive in Aundh, the civic body's team was attacked. Thus the staff from the Police Station in the areas where drives were underway were deployed during the operation.