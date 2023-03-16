Pune: Baner crematorium gas furnace to remain closed till April 1 | representative pic

Pune: To carry out the repair works and to make it more environment friendly, the gas furnace at Baner will remain closed till April 1.

A press note issued by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) mentioned that a gas furnace will be constructed at the Baner crematorium and thus it will remain closed from March 16 to April 1. Similarly, the new APS system which will be eco-friendlier too will be installed here.

However, the traditional crematorium here will be functional. Along with that the gas furnace, electric furnace and APS system will be operational at Bopodi and Pashan.

