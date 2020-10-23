Pune: Owner of Pashankar Auto goes missing since Wednesday, police begin search

Owner of Pune-based Pashankar Auto, Gautam Pashankar has been reported missing since Wednesday.
As per the report published by Pune Mirror, after the missing report was filed police has launched a search operation in the case. Pashankar reportedly went missing while he was on his return to residence in Modibaug area of Pune.
A police complaint was filed by his family at Shivajinagar police station after waiting for a while for his return.
Pashankar has several auto showrooms and petrol pumps in the Pune.
(With inputs from PTI)
