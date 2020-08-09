Pune: One killed, 8 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Pimpri Chinchwad

One person was killed and eight others were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a house in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place at a housing society in Dighi area of Pimpri Chinchwad industrial township.

As per preliminary information, it seems the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) leaked from the cylinder and the explosion occurred the moment the gas stovewas turned on, an official from Dighi police station said.

"One person was killed. Eight people received injuries and they have been rushed to hospital," the official added.

Yesterday, an LPG cylinder blast shook Uhasnagar residents, killing on the person and injuring 11 others. The incident occurred around 1 pm.

A civic official from the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) said that the blast had occurred in the 'Jai Mata Di' snacks centre, shop number 495, near Venus cinema, Ulhasnagar camp number 4. The shop located close to the street was surrounded by the rush of pedestrians and motorists.

(With inputs from PTI)