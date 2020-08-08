One killed, 11 injured by LPG cylinder blast in Ulhasnagar

An LPG cylinder blast shook Uhasnagar citizens on Saturday afternoon, killing on person and injuring several others. The incident occurred around 1 pm.

A civic official from the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) said that the blast had occurred in the 'Jai Mata Di' snacks centre, shop number 495, near Venus cinema, Ulhasnagar camp number 4. The shop located close to the street was surrounded by the rush of pedestrians and motorists.

"At the time of the incident more than 20 people were surrounding the shop, eating snacks. The sudden LPG cylinder blast led to a huge fire, which caused major damage to the shop. While one person was killed, 11 others had been injured. They are undertaking medical treatment at the Central hospital in Ulhasnagar and other two private hospitals in the vicinity" said an official from UMC.

"The crowd moving out of the shop started running away from the site of the incident after witnessing the huge blast of fire," said one of the eye witness present at the spot, during the incident.

The injured were immediately taken to nearby hospitals in Ulhasnagar, while the fire brigade was informed about the incident. The fire was brought under control within two hours of the incident.

"The owner of the shop Pappu Gupta, 35, was declared dead on arrival by the doctors at the hospital. He had suffered serious burn injuries. The 11 injured people are from those who were standing outside the shop premises eating snacks. Among the injured people, around 5 victims have received serious injuries. All are undergoing medical treatment at the hospital," informed an UMC official.

"It have been noticed that the owner of the shop was using 3 LPG cylinders at a time, at his shop. However, the police are investigating in this matter," added the UMC official.