Pune Metro launches contest to name its travel card - Here's how to participate

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has launched an online contest, wherein it has invited suggestions for the name of travel card of Pune Metro.

Rules of the contest:

  • The contest is open for all

  • Entries should be submitted online on contest@punemetrorail.org

  • The contestant should submit their entry with Full Name, Contact Number and Address

  • You may give the name to Pune Metro Card in Marathi or English

  • The contestant has to write the significance of the suggested name for Pune Metro Card

  • The decision will be of MahaMetro officials and will be considered as the final decision

  • Contest duration is 27th Oct to 16th Nov 2020

  • Winner will be suitably awarded.

