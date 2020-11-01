Pune Metro launches contest to name its travel card - Here's how to participate

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has launched an online contest, wherein it has invited suggestions for the name of travel card of Pune Metro.
Rules of the contest:
The contest is open for all
Entries should be submitted online on contest@punemetrorail.org
The contestant should submit their entry with Full Name, Contact Number and Address
You may give the name to Pune Metro Card in Marathi or English
The contestant has to write the significance of the suggested name for Pune Metro Card
The decision will be of MahaMetro officials and will be considered as the final decision
Contest duration is 27th Oct to 16th Nov 2020
Winner will be suitably awarded.
