Pune Metro: As PM Modi flags off metro, check ticket prices and train timings here

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pune metro rail project.

The inauguration of the 12-km stretch of the total 32.2-km long project took place at the Garware Metro Station, from where Modi proceeded to take a metro ride to the Anandnagar station.

On the 16.59 km Purple Line (PCMC – Swargate), MahaMetro will start operations on its 6 km Priority Section between PCMC – Phugewadi with 5 elevated stations at PCMC, Tukaram Nagar, Bhosari, Kasarwadi, Phugewadi.



On the 14.665 km Aqua Line (Vanaz – Ramwadi), MahaMetro will first start operations on its 4.35 km Priority Section between Vanaz – Garware College with 5 stations at Vanaz, Anand Nagar, Ideal Colony, Nal Stop and Garware College.

Commercial operations will begin today at 3 PM with 30 minute headways between successive trains due to construction and train delivery delays.

On the Purple Line, the PCMC – Phugewadi section is still not connected to its Range Hills train maintenance depot due to construction delays and will be serviced by two CRRC trains borrowed from Nagpur Metro. On the Vanaz – Garware College route, MahaMetro will operate a mix of CRRC and Titagarh Firema trainsets out of Kothrud Depot.

Starting tomorrow, trains will operate between 8 am – 9 PM. Ticket prices are reasonable with minimum fare of Rs 10 and maximum of Rs 20.

The total cost of the Pune metro project is over Rs 11,400 crore. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016.



Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 01:01 PM IST