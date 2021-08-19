Advertisement

A man allegedly set himself on fire outside the police commissioner's office on Wednesday apparently over an issue pertaining to a character verification document, an official said.

The man, who is in the age group of 40 to 45 years, suffered burn injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, Bundgarden police station's senior inspector Yashwant Gawari said.

As per preliminary information, the man had a character verification process pending at Khadki police station in Pune and a certificate for it was not being issued as there were some cases against him, the official said.

"He came near the police commissioner's office gate at around 12 noon, suddenly set himself on fire outside the gate and tried to come inside," he said.

The police personnel at the gate stopped the man and took him to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, the official added.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:29 AM IST