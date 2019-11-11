Pune: Man duped of Rs 50,000 while trying to order liquor online

Senior Inspector Yashwant Gavari, in-charge of Hinjewadi police station told the Mid-Day, "The complainant is well educated and considering the Ayodhya verdict, the Maharashtra police had declared a dry day. The complainant claimed that due to cold he wanted to consume Beer and later found that all the liquor stores as well as food online portal too prohibited liquor. Later he personally started checking online and also got a few numbers of liquor shops near his residence. He called few of them online and got in touch with a liquor shop who personated as Ghule Wine and Beer shop.”

When the complainant called the wine shop, the caller claimed that the shop is closed due to dry day and if he wants it, he can get a free home delivery for which he has to pay Rs 2,000 online. During which the caller demanded his OTP number and the complainant shared it. After sharing the OTP, twice amount was deducted from the complainant's account, one was of Rs 31,777 and another was Rs 19,001 which total amounts to Rs 50,777.

When the beer didn't turn up and the caller didn't call back, the complainant realised that he was conned and fraud had taken place. After which, Dularkar lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with Hinjewadi police station against an unidentified person and a liquor shop. The cops are currently investigating the matter.