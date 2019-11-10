Mumbai: 2-year-old found dead in hotel with her unconscious mother and mother's boyfriend

A two-year-old child found dead next to her mother and her mother’s boyfriend, who were both also found unconscious on the ground. The dead child and the couple were found in a hotel in Panvel on Saturday. The couple has been admitted in J.J hospital in Mumbai.

The police are suspecting the couple of poisoning the child by feeding her pesticide. The couple was also on the run from the Kerela police, they are wanted in the murder case of the child’s father.

The Malayali couple had arrived in Panvel on Friday and had checked into a hotel. Next day, when the hotel staff happened to knock on the door, they received no response and called the police. The police opened the door with a duplicate key to find the three unconscious on the floor.

While the child was declared dead on arrival, the couple was admitted for further treatment.

The woman hs been identified as Liji Kurian, 29, and the man as Wasim Abdul Kadir, 35. Both are from Kerela. On contacting their families in Kerala, the police were informed that the couple is wanted for the murder of Liji’s husband, Rijosh.