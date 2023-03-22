Pune: IISER's Deepak Dhar gets Padma Bhushan, KN Ganesh receives Padma Shri | IISER

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred Padma awards to distinguished honorees across diverse fields. From Pune, Deepak Dhar and KN Ganesh have made it to the list.

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune's Professor Deepak Dhar from the Department of Physics was awarded the Padma Bhushan Award, and Founder Director of IISER Pune KN Ganesh was given Padma Shri Award. KN Ganesh is currently the Director of IISER Tirupati and Adjunct Faculty in the Department of Chemistry of IISER Pune. Both awards were given in the field of Science and Engineering.

Six distinguished persons this year were conferred with the Padma Vibhushan while 9 were conferred with Padma Bhushan. Another 91 persons were conferred with Padma Shri.

9 woman awardees this year

Of the awardees this year, nine were women while seven were conferred with the honour posthumously.

The Padma awards are given for exemplary work in diverse fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service, among others.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President at a ceremonial function at Rashtrapati Bhavan around March-April every year.

In 2022, Dhar became the first ever Indian scientist to be chosen for the Boltzmann Medal, the highest recognition in statistical physics awarded once every three years by IUPAP, for exceptional contributions to the subject.