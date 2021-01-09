Pune gets highest single-day January rainfall since 1948: IMD

Pune recorded 32.5 millimetres of unseasonal rainfall in the last 24 hours, which is the highest January rainfall in the city since 1948, an India Meteorological Department official said on Friday.

Road traffic was affected in several parts of the city due to water-logging, civic officials said.

"As per old records, 22.3 mm rainfall was recorded in 24 hours on January 23, 1948," said Anupam Kashyapi, IMD Pune's weather department head.

There will be cloudy skies, and light to moderate rains could occur on Saturday in Pune, while there will be rain activity in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra in the next 48 hours, he added.