Pune: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for citizens above 45 years of age on May 24

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday evening released a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for the beneficiaries above 45 years of age on Monday, May 24.
Online slot booking will begin at 8 am on Monday for citizens above 45 years of age for taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Mohol said.
60 per cent doses will be given to those citizens who have booked their slot online to take their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 20 per cent doses will be given to those citizens who will make their booking at the vaccination centres to take their first dose. The remaining 20 per cent will be given to those citizens who had taken their first dose before 84 days, added Mohol.
65 COVID-19 vaccination centres will be functional on Monday. And only Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' will be available at all these centres, Mohol further said.
Here is a full list of vaccination centres on May 24:
Meanwhile, Pune city's coronavirus positivity rate, or infection detection per 100 tests, remained below 10 per cent as it recorded less than a thousand cases for the fourth day in a row on Sunday, officials said.
On Sunday, the number of people detected with the infection in Maharashtra's second-largest city was 709, the cases coming from 9,066 tests, a positivity rate of 7.8 per cent, data from the Pune Municipal Corporation revealed.
"On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the positivity rate was below 10 per cent and the daily addition was below the 1000-mark. The number of cases recorded on Saturday, Friday and Thursday was 840 and 973 and 931 cases respectively, with the positivity rate remaining between 7.6 per cent and 8.3 per cent," a civic official said.
He said, so far, 24,36,446 tests have been performed and 4,65,625 reported in Pune municipal limits, which reveals an overall positivity rate of 19 percent.
On Sunday, the city witnessed 39 COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 8,007, while the recovery count rose to 44,942 after 2,324 people were discharged from hospitals, the PMC official informed.
(With PTI inputs)
