Pune: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for citizens above 45 years of age on May 24

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday evening released a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for the beneficiaries above 45 years of age on Monday, May 24.

Online slot booking will begin at 8 am on Monday for citizens above 45 years of age for taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Mohol said.

60 per cent doses will be given to those citizens who have booked their slot online to take their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 20 per cent doses will be given to those citizens who will make their booking at the vaccination centres to take their first dose. The remaining 20 per cent will be given to those citizens who had taken their first dose before 84 days, added Mohol.

65 COVID-19 vaccination centres will be functional on Monday. And only Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' will be available at all these centres, Mohol further said.

Here is a full list of vaccination centres on May 24: