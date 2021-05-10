Pune: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries above 45 years of age on May 11

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Monday evening released a list of vaccination centres for the beneficiaries above 45 years of age. He said 50 vaccination centres will be functional in the city on Tuesday, May 11.

Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' will be available at 40 of these centres, while Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' will be available at 10 centres, he added.

Meanwhile, at centres where 'Covishield' is available, citizens who had taken their first dose before March 27 will be given priority. Besides, the first dose will be administered to 20% of the citizens who will come as per the appointment on Tuesday, Mohol said.

Mohol further said that centres where 'Covaxin' is available, citizens who had taken their first dose before April 13 will be given priority.

Here is the full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries above 45 years of age on May 11: