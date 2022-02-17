Pune: FIR lodged against Shiv Sena leader Raghunath Kuchik for alleged rape

An FIR has been registered against a local Shiv Sena Deputy leader Raghunath Kuchik in Pune for allegedly raping a woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion, police said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint of rape and forceful abortion lodged by the woman on Wednesday night, a case was lodged under sections 376 and 313 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Shivajinagar Police Station of Pune City Police.

Further investigation is underway.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 04:15 PM IST